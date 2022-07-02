Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

