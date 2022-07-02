SHIELD Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $68,779.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,154.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.91 or 0.05449971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00264807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00609165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00528566 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

