ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3,156.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $484.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

