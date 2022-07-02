Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $394,768.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,803,626,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,844,344,832 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

