Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ASAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 165,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.
About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
