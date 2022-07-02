Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ASAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 165,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.