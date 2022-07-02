Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
