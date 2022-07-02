Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

SRE stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.