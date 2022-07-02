Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Securitas has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

