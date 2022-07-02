Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,134,969 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises approximately 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Seagen worth $60,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,226 shares of company stock worth $13,751,052 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.