Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 39,557 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
