Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 6.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 439,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $45.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

