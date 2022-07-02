Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

