Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.