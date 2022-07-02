Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
NYSE SAND opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.