Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.03

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

