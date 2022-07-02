SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $30,463.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00155781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685098 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00083407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016129 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,680,745 coins and its circulating supply is 3,653,603 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

