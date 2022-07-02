Safe 24-Hour Volume Tops $308,368.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Safe has a total market cap of $299.63 million and approximately $308,368.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $14.38 or 0.00074790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

