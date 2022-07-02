Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

SAABF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SEB Equities raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $$37.60 during trading on Friday. Saab AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Saab AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SAABF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.96 million during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

