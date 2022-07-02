Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NYSE R opened at $72.09 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

