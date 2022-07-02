Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Rune has a total market cap of $246,412.24 and $121.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $18.23 or 0.00094359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.