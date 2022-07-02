RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

