Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

