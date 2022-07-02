Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.
About Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS)
