Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

