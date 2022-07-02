ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $493,773.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.29 million and $493,773.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011990 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00208657 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

