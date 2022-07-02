Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.20. 36,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 594,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,291 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.