Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,312 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for 4.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.13% of Rogers worth $108,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.00. 162,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.67 and its 200 day moving average is $269.55. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

