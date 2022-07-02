Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMCF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.
In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
