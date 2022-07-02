Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMCF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.