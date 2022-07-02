Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.64 ($0.08). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 250,269 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55. The stock has a market cap of £30.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

