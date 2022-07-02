Rocket Vault 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.