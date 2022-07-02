Robert W. Baird Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.12.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total value of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,843.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 494.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

