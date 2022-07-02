RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000.
NYSE RMI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
