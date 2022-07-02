RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 97.7% in June

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.05. 64,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,385. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

