Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.30) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.43) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,835.38 ($71.59).

RIO opened at GBX 4,834.50 ($59.31) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £78.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,462.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,526.74.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

