Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($198.94) to €251.00 ($267.02) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($228.72) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4849 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

