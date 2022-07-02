Reviewing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.58 $6.61 million $0.50 9.48 SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.58 $36.23 million $2.63 12.96

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 30.50% 22.57% SM Energy 11.07% 26.11% 9.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SM Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

