REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REVG. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in REV Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

