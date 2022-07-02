Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 71,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR opened at $51.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

