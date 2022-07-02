Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $66.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE QSR opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

