ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.22.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

