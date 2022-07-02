REPO One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,895.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $41,895.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00172535 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.01275477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082239 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015920 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

