RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
About RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.