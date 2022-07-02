Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 3,109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 451.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,358. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

