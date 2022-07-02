Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 95.1% in June

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGRNF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Regis Resources stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 51,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

