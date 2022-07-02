Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

