Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,882,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.