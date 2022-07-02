Refinable (FINE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $130,736.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $996,902.41 and $130,736.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00168632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00630337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016112 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

