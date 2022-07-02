Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

RWT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

