Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

