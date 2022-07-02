Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 68.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 6.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.05. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

