RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RBAC remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Friday. 39,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. RedBall Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.