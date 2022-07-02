Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

